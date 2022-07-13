Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,166 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $59,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

NXPI stock opened at $149.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

