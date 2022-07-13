Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $60.73 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $60,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,376,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 277,954 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.57.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.