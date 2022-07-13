Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $82.50 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,501,000. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 991,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nucor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

NUE opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

