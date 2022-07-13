Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 74,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,580 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $64,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

NASDAQ EA opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

