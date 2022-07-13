Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 7,729 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $70,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $390.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $412.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

