Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 5,125.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AITX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,361,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,045,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

