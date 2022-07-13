Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 5,125.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,778,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AITX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,361,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,045,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
