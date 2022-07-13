Arweave Tops One Day Volume of $41.50 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $429.48 million and $41.50 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $12.86 or 0.00063392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

