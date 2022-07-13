Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £117,062.40 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.80), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($139,227.40).

AGR traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66.45 ($0.79). 4,629,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,191. Assura Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 59.28 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.60 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.71.

Get Assura alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.94) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.95) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.94).

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.