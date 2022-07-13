AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 2,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,351,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.80.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

