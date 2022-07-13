Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $60.10. 169,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

