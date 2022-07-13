AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.