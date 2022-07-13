Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 710.13 ($8.45).

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.50) to GBX 690 ($8.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.56) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 516 ($6.14) to GBX 601 ($7.15) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($6.95), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($573,657.75).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 577.40 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 626.14. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 499.40 ($5.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($8.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

