Autonio Price Tops $0.0042 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Autonio has a market cap of $400,461.98 and $873.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00089666 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00171803 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

