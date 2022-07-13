AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,637.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,566.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVEVF. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($32.71) to GBX 2,725 ($32.41) in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 3,625 ($43.11) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,725 ($32.41) to GBX 2,775 ($33.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

AVEVF stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

