Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.60.

CAR opened at $152.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $6.45. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 83,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

