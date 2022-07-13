Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after buying an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock worth $2,488,942,236. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

