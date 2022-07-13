Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

