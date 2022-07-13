Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $261,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

