Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

