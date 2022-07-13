Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.80.

NXPI stock opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

