Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

