Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

