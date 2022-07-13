Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 77,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.79.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.