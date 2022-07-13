Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,180 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12,466.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,279,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $159.47 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

