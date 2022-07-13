Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AX opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

