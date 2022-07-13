Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 4.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.93. Approximately 2,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,458,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.