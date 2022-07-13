B. Riley Comments on Hecla Mining’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HL. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

Shares of HL opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after buying an additional 601,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after buying an additional 441,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 497,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.