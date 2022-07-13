B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.