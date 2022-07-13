B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.12

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 542163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$261,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,209.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

