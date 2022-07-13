Baader Bank Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($60.00) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 traded down €0.12 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting €38.60 ($38.60). 121,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.03 and a 200-day moving average of €46.54. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €35.57 ($35.57) and a 12-month high of €69.56 ($69.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.