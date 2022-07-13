Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits One Day Volume of $17.34 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00016696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $42.41 million and $17.34 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

