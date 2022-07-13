Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 8,394 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.17% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

