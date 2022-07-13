Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,170 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,122 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 32,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,019. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

