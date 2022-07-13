Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 3,400 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.24. 262,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

