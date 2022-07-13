Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 32,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,311 shares of company stock worth $4,308,240. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

TMDX stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 5,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,764. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $890.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

