Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Health Catalyst worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,888. The company has a market capitalization of $865.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,646 shares of company stock valued at $129,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

