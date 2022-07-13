Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $16.75 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 10,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

