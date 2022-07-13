Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $20.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321,385 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.39% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

