Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.93% of Allbirds worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of BIRD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 67,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.