Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $495,000 in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.43. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

