Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 17,762 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.40% of FirstCash worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens reduced their price objective on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

FCFS traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.