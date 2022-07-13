Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

BKR stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

