Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,022 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $5.09.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.55%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 67.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

