Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Down 1.3%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

