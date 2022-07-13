Bank Hapoalim BM Has $333,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.