Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 10,014 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 130,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,862,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,312,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

