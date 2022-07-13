Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,688,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $152,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 141,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 731,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

