Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.