Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group stock remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

