Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.40

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$73.40 and last traded at C$73.71, with a volume of 485432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.81.

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7799995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

